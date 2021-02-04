‘Encourage farmers around city to grow vegetables’

Minister for Agriculture Singireddy Niranjan Reddy has asked the officials of Horticulture and Marketing Departments to encourage farmers in the districts around the State Capital to cultivate vegetables in a planned way so as to ensure that there is no scarcity of the perishable commodity, besides providing remunerative price to producers.

In a meeting held here on Wednesday on the management of Mana Kooragayalu outlets and Rythu Bazaars in the city, he instructed the officials to educate and create awareness among farmers about the month-wise demand of vegetables.

He also wanted the officials to improve coordination between the Rythu Bazaars and vegetable farmers around the city, including revival of RTC buses to bring vegetables produced in villages to the city. Further, he also wanted the officials to take measures to link consumers with the farmer producer organisations and farmers producing fruits and vegetables so that they could buy directly from the producers.

The Minister asked the officials to created awareness on raising vegetables in the roof gardens in the city along with the facility of training. Quality seed and tools needed for roof gardening should also be made available to people in the Rythu Bazaars, he said.

On the pricing of vegetables in Rythu Bazaars, the Minister said the price of vegetables should be linked to their quality and variety.

Director of Horticulture L. Venkatram Reddy, Director of Marketing G. Lakshmi Bai, Additional Director of Marketing Ravikumar and others participated in the meeting.