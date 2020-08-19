EMT performs delivery of COVID patient

HYDERABAD

19 August 2020 23:40 IST

Both mother and child are safe; admitted to hospital in Wanaparthy district

An Emergency Management Technician (EMT) performed delivery on a COVID-positive pregnant woman in GVK-EMRI 108 ambulance in Pangal mandal of Wanaparthy district, on Tuesday evening. The mother and babe are safe, and were admitted to the isolation ward of Area Hospital in the district.

Emergency Management Executive at the organisation, P. Sateesh, said they received the distress call in the evening seeking help for the 26-year-old pregnant woman. Her COVID-19 status was informed to them. She and her husband were picked up from Mallayapalli village in the ambulance and driven to the Area Hospital.

Labour pain midway

When we picked up the patient, she had labour pains which increased mid-way. Since we have handled deliveries in ambulances earlier, I understood she will deliver the baby. We stopped the vehicle by roadside and performed the procedure. It was a normal delivery,” said Khaja Moinuddin, an EMT.

Prior experience

EMTs are trained in handling maternal and paediatric emergencies as well as trauma cases.

The organisation’s management said their EMTs had performed a few such deliveries on COVID-positive pregnant women earlier too.