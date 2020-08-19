EMT performs delivery of COVID patient

An Emergency Management Technician (EMT) performed delivery on a COVID-positive pregnant woman in GVK-EMRI 108 ambulance in Pangal mandal of Wanaparthy district, on Tuesday evening. The mother and babe are safe, and were admitted to the isolation ward of Area Hospital in the district.
Emergency Management Executive at the organisation, P. Sateesh, said they received the distress call in the evening seeking help for the 26-year-old pregnant woman. Her COVID-19 status was informed to them. She and her husband were picked up from Mallayapalli village in the ambulance and driven to the Area Hospital.
Labour pain midway
When we picked up the patient, she had labour pains which increased mid-way. Since we have handled deliveries in ambulances earlier, I understood she will deliver the baby. We stopped the vehicle by roadside and performed the procedure. It was a normal delivery,” said Khaja Moinuddin, an EMT.
Prior experience
EMTs are trained in handling maternal and paediatric emergencies as well as trauma cases.
The organisation’s management said their EMTs had performed a few such deliveries on COVID-positive pregnant women earlier too.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath