Empty shelves, vanishing grocery items greet customers

Empty shelves, vanishing grocery items and even toiletries. This is the ubiquitous scenario that greets one ever since the lockdown was announced.

Customers eagerly waiting for replenishment of stocks in leading departmental stores or the neighbourhood standalone provision stores, have no choice, but go back empty-handed or make do with whatever is left.

All kinds of pulses, grounded powder — be it sooji ( Bombay ravva), idli ravva or rice ravva, ‘poha’ ( beaten rice) that form the staple breakfast in many households, red chillies, tamarind, oils, ghee, seasoning ingredients, coffee, tea, groundnut, spices, are particularly in short supply. Even before lockdown and Janata curfew was announced, many had a cue on what is in store and people started stocking up food items. It is literally like a raid in many departmental stores. This led to shortage of grocery for people who were merely looking to buy commodities to last them for a couple of weeks.

Says Ravindran, a manager in a chain of department stores in a gated community in Manikonda, “There is stock in our godown but we do not have staff to clean and pack the grocery products like pulses, ravva. We normally work with 25 workers, but since lockdown we are managing with five persons. Hence we not able to replenish the empty shelves in the departmental stores.”

A departmental store in Nalagandla did a record business of ₹ 30 lakh on a single day as people bought cartonloads of everything to last them for few months. “We may not have business for the next few weeks or months in this area as people bought in anticipation of long-term lockdown,” the stores supervisor said. Vindhya, a resident of Nalagandla and a professor, says one can understand the anxiety. But panic buying by some has deprived some others even of their normal daily requirements.

Most of the provision stores employ women and girls to clean, sort out and pack the loose grocery products into different quantities to suit the requirements of customers. But with no public transport following lockdown, families reluctant to send young women working in departmental stores out, many stores are unable to move their stock from godown into their retail outlets. “We can’t compel the staff to come to work when people are scared of COVID-19 transmission. The government also asked employers not to cut the wages of daily wage earners. So there is no compulsion for them to work as their earnings are assured,” grumbles another storekeeper in Dilsukhnagar who is unable to move stocks of essential commodities from his godown.

Red zone areas

The grocery stores are located in ‘red zone’ areas from where COVID-19 cases are reported, police surveillance and pickets are more. Thus staff working in departmental stores are unable to reach there and the stores are working with limited staff affecting their operations.

Ravikanth, a stockist of Tata global services , says as there is no adequate stock, some popular departmental chains are only open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and many of them are not able to lift stocks due to shortage of manpower. Some customers are directly approaching him for emergency needs with departmental stores running out of stock.

Barring milk, vegetables, fruits that are sold even by pushcart vendors and street corner shops in some areas, essential provisions are out of stock as supplies are taking time to reach. If supply chain is not streamlined soon, consumers are bound to face hardships. Red chillies are not available anywhere in the market as they have to come from cold storage and millers and indent for rice stocks is increasing.

Adding to the woes of women, there is no replenishment of branded diapers for toddlers and also for use by senior citizens. Sanitary napkins, specially for those women undergoing a difficult phase in their menstrual cycle and in need of special sanitary napkins are facing hardships and some of them apparently are approaching stockists directly in emergencies.

Wholesaler Metro Cash and Carry which normally has two months’ stock for retailers to pick up is also closed . Retail shops normally keep inventory to last for one month to 45 days and are not able to get fresh stocks. “We expect supply of essential commodities to resume in a week,” says Ravikanth.

With children at home, most households are stocking up on ready-to-eat stuff like noodles and so are bachelors, with restaurants and food outlets closed and food delivery hit. The shelves in many stores are empty of not only branded ‘ready to eat’ food items but also locally made snacks and savouries. Fresh stocks are only taking time, whenever it is, to arrive.