Employees’ unions oppose PRC recommendations, seek CM’s intervention

The ball has once again landed in Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s court with the employees’ unions planning to represent the ‘injustice’ done to employees through the PRC recommendations to him.

The employees’ unions said they could not digest the PRC recommendations, which confined the crucial fitment benefit to 7.5%. In addition, there was a cut in house rent allowance. “This appears to be pay deduction committee, not revision committee,” employees’ representative Mamta commented.

Representatives of the Telangana NGOs Association, Telangana Gazetted Officers’ Association and Telangana Secretariat Association held discussions with the three-member high power committee headed by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Wednesday. They said the panel had submitted its report 31 ‘long’ months after its constitution and the development was an outcome of the employees’ meeting with the Chief Minister, where the insecurity of the staff was explained to the latter.

The representatives said the PRC was only an advisory body and it was the government that should take a political decision. “We have full faith in the CM. We will convince the government to ensure that fitment is not brought down below 43%,” another representative M. Rajender said.

Ms. Mamata said that the recommendations were ‘highly unscientific’ and wondered on what basis the commission made such recommendations. “Never in the past had any PRC made such recommendations,” she said.