Emotion that connects women and KCR

Ministers K.T. Rama Rao, Satyavathi Rathod and Sabitha Indra Reddy during the presentation of Bathukamma sarees.

Hyderabad

29 September 2020 23:11 IST

Launch of Bathukamma sarees sees joy, happiness

A six-feet saree carries myriad emotions and the bond this piece of cloth connects between human beings cutting across relations is perhaps the strongest emotion to have been captured by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with women in the State.

The launch of this year’s Bathukamma sarees saw the outpouring of joy and happiness as women, some in tears and some with visible affection, termed the CM as a brother, father and someone whose gift is fondly looked forward to as the Bathukamma festival arrives.

IT and Textiles Minister K.T. Rama Rao, who launched the sarees here, could just smile silently appreciating their feelings and enjoy the satisfaction of the hard work bearing fruits.

Indira from Wanaparthy, who turned emotional as she spoke, explained how it had become a ritual for them to wait for the sarees as if they were coming from their parents. The feedback from SHG representatives made the Minister to ask officials to explore the possibility of creating a brand for these sarees for marketing across the country.

New designs and colours added this year make the sarees more appealing, said Mr. KTR, appreciating Handlooms and Textile director Shailaja Ramaiyer for creating the vibrant designs. The sarees now, are in 287 designs and colours to satisfy the choice of all women.

Weavers from Sircilla, Warangal and Karimnagar were entrusted with the job to produce 91 lakh sarees of 6.30 Mts each and another 8 lakh sarees of 9 metres length, which are traditionally worn by the elderly in North Telangana districts.

The Minister explained that ₹317.81 crore have been spent this year while it was ₹313 crore last year and ₹280 crore the year before. The sarees serve the dual purpose of gifting to women and at the same time providing work to powerloom weavers.

This scheme has turned around the handloom sector and changed the fate of weavers, who were earlier in news for suicides, he said, adding that 6,000 powerlooms secured job producing 30 lakh metres of cloth.

The sarees this time will be distributed through the SHGs either directly providing them at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries or programmes organised with the assistance of Collectors concerned.