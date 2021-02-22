Emirates goes for e-boarding for international passengers

GMR Hyderabad International went live with e-boarding for international passengers of Emirates joining Indigo and GoAir airlines who have already gone live with paperless e-boarding from Hyderabad International Airport. Emirates commenced this facility when its Dubai-bound passengers e-boarded themselves on the EK-527 flight on Monday.

It is the first and only airport in India to offer end-to-end paperless e-boarding to all its domestic passengers across all flights through the indigenously developed digital solution to international flights from December 2020, an official spokesperson said. “Emirates is the first in the fleet of international airlines to go for e-boarding. We are confident that in the days to come all international airlines will start using e-boarding towards our goal of paperless airport”, said Airport CEO Pradeep Panicker.

Passengers can choose between using conventional paper boarding passes or electronic boarding passes on phone to use the system. E-boarding helps in reducing queue waiting time at the airport and removes redundancies at checkpoints.