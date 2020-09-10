Emirates flight to Dubai resumes from city

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) got re-connected with Dubai from Thursday onwards under the air transport bubble, as part of the efforts of the Central government to re-start international air connectivity.
The first flight of Emirates (EK 526), a Boeing 777- 300ER aircraft, arrived with passengers at 8.25 a.m. and departed as EK 527 with passengers to Dubai at 10 a.m.
The UAE-based Emirates airline would be operating three times weekly — Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Any passenger can book a ticket from Hyderabad to Dubai as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and all passengers will have to adhere to COVID safety guidelines, informed an official spokesman.
Arrival and departure passengers of the Emirates flight were handled as per safety protocols through the fully-sanitised International Arrivals and Interim International Departures Terminal (IIDT). Mandatory screening and safety measures were in place during the flight’s handling to protect against COVID-19 threat including thermal screening of passengers and mandatory social distancing enforced through special queuing arrangements at all passenger processing points.
The airport is providing a fully sanitised and touch-less boarding experience for passengers from the departures ramp till boarding gate for safe travel of passengers, a press release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath