Emirates flight to Dubai resumes from city

UAE-based airline will be operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) got re-connected with Dubai from Thursday onwards under the air transport bubble, as part of the efforts of the Central government to re-start international air connectivity.

The first flight of Emirates (EK 526), a Boeing 777- 300ER aircraft, arrived with passengers at 8.25 a.m. and departed as EK 527 with passengers to Dubai at 10 a.m.

The UAE-based Emirates airline would be operating three times weekly — Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Any passenger can book a ticket from Hyderabad to Dubai as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and all passengers will have to adhere to COVID safety guidelines, informed an official spokesman.

Arrival and departure passengers of the Emirates flight were handled as per safety protocols through the fully-sanitised International Arrivals and Interim International Departures Terminal (IIDT). Mandatory screening and safety measures were in place during the flight’s handling to protect against COVID-19 threat including thermal screening of passengers and mandatory social distancing enforced through special queuing arrangements at all passenger processing points.

The airport is providing a fully sanitised and touch-less boarding experience for passengers from the departures ramp till boarding gate for safe travel of passengers, a press release said.