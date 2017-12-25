Eminent OU engineering alumni felicitated

Eminent engineers like Texas A&M University professor J.N. Reddy and University of Washington professor Ramulu Mamidala along with several entrepreneurs were among the illustrious Osmania University (OU) alumni who were felicitated at the Osmania Engineers Centenary Global Alumni Meet on Sunday.
About 1,200 people attended the meet, where alumni of OU engineering college and its 12 affiliated colleges, shared the stage and recalled their college days. A session on future of engineering education and making engineers employable was also organised.
Alumni Meet convener D. Vijay Kumar said that this was the first time that all OU affiliated engineering colleges were sharing a single platform.
He said the managements of private engineering colleges of OU were also honoured for their contribution to engineering education.
