Emerging trends in AI discussed at international conference

December 04, 2022 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

The emerging trends in artificial intelligence (AI) and the scope they have for research and employment opportunities were discussed at an international conference titled “Recent Advancement in Artificial Intelligence and Soft Computing” held at the Methodist College of Engineering and Technology.

The inaugural session was presided over by Osmania University Vice-Chancellor D. Ravinder, who spoke about the significance of AI, drones and robots in future, while addressing the delegates, faculty and students present. He also inaugurated three specialised computing facilities, including the Innovation Hub and Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence at the college on the occasion.

OU dean (faculty of Informatics) P.V.Sudha, who attended as guest of honour, rolled out internship opportunities for students and FDPs for faculty offered by the Center of Excellence (AI & ML) at Osmania University. Eminent global research experts Saraju Mohanty (University of North Texas professor), A.H.Abdul Hafez (Hasan Kalyancu University-Turkey professor) and Atul Negi (University of Hyderabad professor) presented keynote sessions virtually on the conference theme.

The conference organising team including chief patron K.Krishna Rao, patrons M.Lakshmipathi Rao and Prabhu G. Benakop, convener M.Sharada Varalakshmi and co-convenor Lavanya Pamulaparty were present.

Over 250 members contributed papers for the conference and 72 papers were selected after thorough scrutiny by a panel of reviewers for publication in CREWE International Journal of Engineering and Technology published by Grenze Scientific Society and indexed by SCOPUS.