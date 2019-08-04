‘Emerging technolgoy finding application in healthcare’

Despite India being ranked low on the Human Development Index, the scenario is not as bleak with emerging technologies finding applications in the field of healthcare, IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said.

Mr Ranjan was speaking at the launch of T-Hub’s HealthTech Arcade, an initiative in collaboration with Optum to support innovation in healthcare. Mr Ranjan said that HDI components include health and education. While enrolment and retention of students is close to 100%, the performance of the country in terms of healthcare is ‘pulling India down’.

Despite this, Mr Ranjan said that there is a reason to be optimistic. This optimism comes given the last few years ‘transformative’ work that has happened using frontier technology in healthcare.

“We find that health tech has become an area in which these technologies have an application,” Mr Ranjan said.

More than 20 start-ups showcased their products and solutions to Optum and other leading industry and investor giants which included National Health Authority, SRI Capital, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, UST Global and LVPEI among others.