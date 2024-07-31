Emergency repairs carried out on 135-year-old Charminar clock

The family members of Wahid Watch Company carried out emergency repairs on the 135-year-old clock on the eastern facade of the Charminar on Tuesday, hours after it was found damaged. The clock was found in a damaged condition on Monday with citizens blaming the scaffolding for causing the damage. A viral video showed the ongoing scaffolding work on the same side.

“The damage was very small. The clock is made of a fragile ceramic material. If the scaffolding material had hit the clock, the damage would have been extensive. We have carried out temporary repairs on the clock,” informed an Archaeological Survey of India official.

Watch dial likely to be replaced

The watch dial is likely to be replaced to prevent any reoccurrence of the damage. The clock is at a height of over 50 metres and if a piece of it falls to the ground or on someone in the much-frequented monument, it can cause extensive damage.

The clocks were installed in 1889 on all the four sides of Charminar and are now maintained by the family members of Wahid Watch Company which has an outlet on the Laad Bazaar Road.

