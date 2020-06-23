Emergency rail quota to move migrants

HYDERABAD

High Court says SCR should not become hyper-technical during this ‘human tragedy’

The South Central Railway (SCR) on Tuesday agreed to make arrangements for transportation of stranded migrant workers from Secunderabad to Bihar, after Telangana High Court grilled its top official in a batch of PIL pleas.

SCR Secunderabad Divisional Railway Manager Anand Bhatia, who attended the hearing through video-conferencing having been summoned by the HC the previous day, said the out-station workers could be provided berths under emergency quota in passenger trains. While 34 berths would be available in sleeper class, 20 would be available in AC-III tier in each passenger train, the officer explained.

A bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy, hearing the pleas, said actually there were 49 workers from Bihar waiting for a train to go back to their villages. All of them can be sent in a single train. The DRM, however, said the requisition for the berths should come from the District Collector concerned.

Meanwhile, lawyer Vasudha Nagaraj, counsel for one of the petitioners, said the arrangement of providing berths in this manner should be continued for some more days as non-local workers keep arriving at Secunderabad railway station from different parts of the State to reach their destinations. The DRM agreed to the proposal.

During the previous day hearing, the CJ had asked the SCR counsel to convince the officials to attach a single bogey to any Patna-bound train from Secunderabad so that the stranded migrant workers were shifted to their villages. The SCR counsel said it was not possible since not more than 24 bogies can be attached to a train. Expressing dissatisfaction over the counsel’s response, the CJ summoned the DRM for appearance stating that he would directly speak with the officer on the matter.

When the hearing began on Tuesday, the CJ sought to know why a single additional bogey could not be attached to a train for transportation of the workers. The DRM replied that there were circulars not to accept such requests and it required permissions from general manager or chief operations manger. Observing that the issue of migrant workers getting stranded in different parts of the country during lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic was a “human tragedy”, the CJ said if the “railways was kidding or what”. If it required permission from higher-ups, let it be taken, the bench told the DRM. When the officer explained the technical difficulties in attaching the bogey to train and the procedures involved, the bench remarked why the SCR had become hyper-technical. As he said the authorities in Delhi need to give permission to attach bogies for Delhi-bound trains (each of which has 20 bogies) from Secunderabad, the bench said they should be spoken with. Let the workers reach Delhi from here and from Delhi arrangements can be made to shift them to Bihar, the bench said.

Finally, the DRM said arranging berths for the workers under emergency quota was a better option to which the bench agreed.