Emergency or convenience? Misuse of siren by ambulance drivers in Hyderabad raises concerns

July 13, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad, a bustling metropolis known for its ever-increasing traffic, is facing a worrisome trend of ambulance drivers misusing their sirens. The blaring sirens, originally intended to alert motorists and ensure a clear path for emergency vehicles, are now being exploited by a few drivers, causing significant concern among authorities and the public.

Currently, Hyderabad has approximately 1,000 ambulances, both government-operated and privately-owned. Unfortunately, a majority of these drivers have recently been found to violate the rules outlined in the Central Motor Vehicle Act. The frequency of such violations has prompted a heated debate following a recent incident involving an ambulance driver who misused the siren to clear the way at Basheerbagh, only to later halt at a roadside stall to purchase snacks.

Ramulu, the driver responsible for the incident, has been dismissed from service by Century Hospital and also charged under Sections 190(2) and 177 of the Motor Vehicle Act, highlighting the seriousness of the offence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) G. Sudheer Babu addressed the issue, stating, “We have previously held several meetings with ambulance drivers regarding violations of traffic rules. In case of emergencies, drivers can inform the control room, enabling the traffic department to coordinate with relevant locations and ensure a clear passage for them. However, it is not possible to provide green channels at all times unless it is an emergency. The Hyderabad Traffic Police are committed to facilitating suitable conditions for ambulances.”

Instances of ambulance misuse have been occurring frequently in the city. While some argue that it is a genuine mistake on the part of the drivers, the majority are prone to misusing the sirens unnecessarily. The siren should only be used when the patient’s oxygen levels are critically low, below 10, or in the case of Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) ambulances. Suresh from the Greater Hyderabad Private Ambulance Association expressed concern over the issue, mentioning that numerous ambulances have been seized for violating regulations.

CEO of Century Hospitals Hemanth Kaukuntla condemned the behavior of the ambulance driver involved in the incident. He explained that the ambulance was returning from a free medical camp when one of the nurses felt nauseous. In an attempt to help, the driver stopped at a roadside stall to purchase a bottle of juice, as the ambulance had run out of water. However, instead of immediately informing someone or taking the nurse to a hospital, the driver misused the siren. After conducting an internal investigation, the medical superintendent terminated the driver’s employment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.