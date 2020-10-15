Emergency number for pumping out water

The Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department has urged citizens to call up its emergency number ‘101’ or 9949991101 of the round-the-clock fire control room for any emergency pumping of water out of buildings or water-logging due to the recent heavy rains in the twin cities and across Telangana.

Regional Fire Officer V. Papaiah on Thursday said that the department personnel have been responsible for saving as many as 196 lives — 154 of them from areas of Rajendranagar, Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Kukatpally — in the last couple of days.

Another 32 people were rescued in Nalgonda and 10 in Yadadri-Bhongir districts. The fire service personnel had also attended to 26 rescues in the last two days and also 76 emergency-cum-pumping calls, all of them in and around the capital.