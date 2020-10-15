Emergency number for pumping out water

The Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department has urged citizens to call up its emergency number ‘101’ or 9949991101 of the round-the-clock fire control room for any emergency pumping of water out of buildings or water-logging due to the recent heavy rains in the twin cities and across Telangana.
Regional Fire Officer V. Papaiah on Thursday said that the department personnel have been responsible for saving as many as 196 lives — 154 of them from areas of Rajendranagar, Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Kukatpally — in the last couple of days.
Another 32 people were rescued in Nalgonda and 10 in Yadadri-Bhongir districts. The fire service personnel had also attended to 26 rescues in the last two days and also 76 emergency-cum-pumping calls, all of them in and around the capital.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath