Emergency medical room at Secunderabad railway station

An emergency medical room-cum-generic medicine outlet ‘Dawa Dost’ was opened in the general waiting hall on platform number one of Secunderabad railway station by the Indian Railways Station Development Corporation (IRSDC).

Divisional Railway Manager Abhay Kumar Gupta inaugurated the outlet in the presence of railway and IRSDC officials.

The operation and management of emergency outlet has been done by DavaDost Pharma Private Limited, a press release said.

Five oxygen concentrators worth ₹10 lakh were donated to South Central Railway Hospital at Lalaguda by Swarna group of companies in the presence of SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya, Additional General Manager Arun Kumar Jain and others on Wednesday.