Emergency management training at Hyderabad airport

November 21, 2023 07:45 am | Updated 07:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A five-day training programme on Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) emergency management began at GMR Hyderabad International Airport on Monday.

The programme, being organised by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), aims to enhance the preparedness of airport emergency handlers in responding to CBRN emergencies, covering potential threats involving chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear materials within airport environments.

CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) Pradeep Panicker inaugurated the programme, marking the third such initiative at GHIAL. The comprehensive training includes lectures, field exercises and live demonstrations, with a specific focus on detection and decontamination procedures.

It also aims at equipping emergency handlers with the skills necessary to manage CBRN emergencies and provide first-aid and initial psycho-social support.

The training programme, featuring experts from organisations, such as NDMA, INMAS, NFC, AERB, NDRF, SDMA and NCDC, will conclude with a mock drill and demonstration by the NDRF, followed by a quiz, feedback session, assessment and debrief. Certificates will be awarded to the 36 personnel undergoing training.

