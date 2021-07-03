Emergency C-section surgery saves woman, baby

A team of doctors at Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital, Kondapur, saved the lives of a woman and her newborn by performing an emergency Caesarean surgery. The 32-year-old woman, who was in her eighth month of pregnancy, developed a rare and life-threatening complication called umbilical cord prolapse.

“She was petrified by the sight of a suspended loop of cord between her legs and the amniotic fluid draining out swiftly. The worried family on consultation with her treating obstetrician Prameela Shekhar was advised to shift her in a supine position to the hospital. An ultrasound scan done at the hospital indicated presence of fetal heart beat and a loop of cord between the thighs. She was rushed to the operation theatre. Caesarean section was performed and within 15 minutes, a female baby weighing 2.45 kgswas delivered,” informed a press release.

The mother and the newborn are in good health.