Eloquent translation of Rahul Gandhi’s speech

Manthani MLA D. Sridhar Babu won accolades from the Congress party’s rank and file by eloquently translating the Hindi speech of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the Rythu Sangarshana Sabha on Friday, in which he amplified the voices of distressed farmers, touching upon their ordeal and trying to instil confidence in them.

Mr. Sridhar Babu, former higher education minister in the then Congress government of united AP from 2009-2014, helped Mr. Gandhi’s message reach the audience by effectively translating his Hindi speech into Telugu at the public meeting in Hanamkonda.

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy tore into people at the helm in TRS for allegedly thrusting a corruption-ridden family rule on Telangana, carved out by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Invoking the legacy of revolutionary poet the late Kaloji Narayana Rao of Warangal, he said, “It is imperative to wage a spirited struggle to free Telangana from the clutches of the misrule of TRS.”

“In the last Assembly elections, our party suffered a setback due to the ‘last-minute’ electoral alliances with other Opposition parties,” he noted, urging upon the Congress leadership to declare the party candidates which it deem suitable based on merit, at least six months before the next Assembly elections to steer the party on the path of victory on its own strength. “We are sure to win 100 seats in the next Assembly polls and form the Congress government in the State,” he asserted.