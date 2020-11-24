Eligible voters can seek postal ballots till Nov. 27

HYDERABAD

24 November 2020 22:35 IST

The State Election Commission (SEC) revised its instruction on providing postal ballot papers to certain sections of the electorate in view of the COVID-19 situation by allowing them to apply for postal ballots till four days prior to the date of polling (till November 27) from the earlier seven days.

In a circular issued on Tuesday, Secretary of SEC M. Ashok Kumar stated that the voters who are aged 80 years and above, persons with disabilities and those tested positive for COVID-19 after November 1 could apply online for postal ballots till four days prior to the date of polling – December 1. Earlier, the facility was available for those who apply for postal ballots till seven days prior to the day of polling.

In a separate press release, the GHMC Commissioner has stated that voters of the above categories may visit the official website of the SEC www.tsec.gov.in and go to the Postal Ballot Management Module to apply for postal ballot till four days from the day of polling. The Returning Officers/Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to send postal ballots by post to those falling in the three categories after getting an online request.

