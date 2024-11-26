 />

Eleven-year-old boy chokes to death during lunch at school in Hyderabad

Published - November 26, 2024 08:17 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

An 11-year-old Class III student allegedly choked while having lunch at school on Monday. The Begumpet police, who booked a case, said that Viren Jain was a student of Akshara Vagdevi International School in Secunderabad.

According to the complaint filed by the boy’s father Gowtham Jain, Viren allegedly consumed more than three puris in one go at lunch time, leading to choking and difficulty in breathing. The school staff promptly took action, shifting Viren to a private nursing home in Marredpally for initial treatment. However, upon further evaluation, doctors advised transferring him to another private hospital in Secunderabad. Despite efforts, Viren was declared dead upon arrival. The father has stated that there are no suspicions surrounding his son’s death.

