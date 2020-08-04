Elevated corridor ready in record 45 days

GHMC’s Engineering wing has pulled off a feat of sorts by completing the construction of the elevated corridor on Road No. 45 in record duration of about a month and a half.

The flyover connecting seamlessly to the cable-stayed bridge on Durgam Cheruvu, to facilitate traffic flow between Hitec City/Gachibowli and the other parts of the city, is all set for inauguration provided the electrical works on the hanging bridge are concluded.

Though property acquisition had taken tediously long time since the commencement of the project in April, 2018, GHMC speeded up the works once the site was handed over. Taking advantage of the lockdown restrictions, they could complete the structure even before the cable-stayed bridge is ready.

“Usually, it takes 15 months for a flyover to take shape. We could complete the work within 45 days, owing to lockdown restrictions and sparse traffic on the roads,” an official said.

A pet project of the Telangana government and Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K. T. Rama Rao, the cable-stayed bridge will need completion of the flyover on Road No. 45 for its launch. The elevated corridor with 1.74 km length and four-lane carriage way has cost ₹150 crore. It provides unimpeded connectivity up to Mind Space Junction via Durgam Cheruvu and is expected to relieve congestion on Road No. 36, Jubilee Hills and Madhapur road.

“We are waiting for completion of electrification work on the cable-stayed bridge, so that they could be launched together,” said the official.