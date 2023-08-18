ADVERTISEMENT

Elevated corridor between VST and Indira Park to be named after Nayani Narasimha Reddy

August 18, 2023 08:04 am | Updated 08:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The elevated corridor between VST and Indira Park in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: G RAMAKRISHNA

The State government has announced that the elevated corridor between VST and Indira Park will be named after TRS leader and first Home Minister of the State, Nayani Narasimha Reddy, who passed away in 2020.

Mr. Rama Rao announced this on Thursday, ahead of official orders, and attributed the decision to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The 2.63 kilometre-long flyover, partly cast in steel, has been built at a cost of ₹450 crore as part of the GHMC’s Strategic Road Development Plan. It is tentatively scheduled for inauguration by Minister K.T. Rama Rao on August 19, a statement informed.

Mr. Narasimha Reddy functioned as leader of the VST workers’ union for decades, and centred his political activity around Musheerabad, due to which it has been thought appropriate to name the flyover after him, Mr. Rama Rao said.

