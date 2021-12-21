Electronic components firm Mouser to help T-Works with prototyping facilities

Phase I is almost complete, equipment procurement underway: T-Works CEO

Global distributor of semiconductor and electronic components Mouser Electronics will be supporting T-Works, the hardware prototyping centre initiated by Telangana government, as an electronics and semiconductor components technology partner.

The Berkshire Hathaway firm will sponsor state-of-the-art prototyping facilities as well as support with procurement of high-end prototyping equipment in the electronics test and measurement fields. “The agreement follows multiple partnerships between the two entities over the years culminating in what is Mouser’s largest contribution to date in India,” T-Works said in a release shared by Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao’s office on Tuesday.

“At Mouser, we are eager to share our industry expertise through a steady stream of informative content along with the newest product lines to support engineers in all stages of the design process,” Senior VP-Global Service and EMEA and APAC Business Mark Burr-Lonnon said. Through the partnership with T-Works “we aim to support innovators with the resources they need to solve tomorrow’s challenges,” he said.

Validation of potential

T-Works CEO Sujai Karampuri said “our partnership with Mouser began with subsidised components procurement and providing vital support for sourcing key parts during the pandemic. It has now transformed into Mouser’s largest contribution to date anywhere in India. This is a major validation from the industry of the impact T-Works will have in India’s product development ecosystem,” he said.

Phase 1 of T-Works is almost complete and equipment procurement is underway, Mr.Karampuri said. A 78,000 sq ft prototyping facility, the first phase will be equipped with over 250 industry grade tools. It will enable innovators, startups, SMEs and businesses to convert their ideas into industry grade physical products efficiently and economically. The State government has allocated 4.79 acres for a 2.40 lakh sq ft facility, which is to be developed in phases.

T-Works will facilitate design, development and testing of innovative hardware products in electronics, mechanical and allied areas through collaboration with industry and academia. The phase 1 will have equipment for welding, machining, metrology, plastics and composites sections, pottery, woodworking, PCB fabrication, electronics assembly and testing.