Electricity employees’ union leader suspended

HYDERABAD

07 March 2021 00:29 IST

President of Telangana Electricity Employees Union G. Nagaraj was on Saturday placed under suspension by Southern Power Distribution Company Limited on charges of spreading rumours about the management and instigating workers to go on strike.

An artisan employed at Mint Compound circle of SPDCL, he recently served a strike notice on the management to apply service rules of electricity board to artisans. He had floated the first trade union in the name of Telangana during Statehood movement and worked with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Finance Minister T. Harish Rao to mobilise electricity employees.

