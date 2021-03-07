Hyderabad

Electricity employees’ union leader suspended

President of Telangana Electricity Employees Union G. Nagaraj was on Saturday placed under suspension by Southern Power Distribution Company Limited on charges of spreading rumours about the management and instigating workers to go on strike.

An artisan employed at Mint Compound circle of SPDCL, he recently served a strike notice on the management to apply service rules of electricity board to artisans. He had floated the first trade union in the name of Telangana during Statehood movement and worked with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Finance Minister T. Harish Rao to mobilise electricity employees.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 7, 2021 12:29:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/electricity-employees-union-leader-suspended/article34009135.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY