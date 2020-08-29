Electric scooter presented to budding cricketer

Cricketer G. Hanuma Vihari (second from right) presenting the scooter to young cricketing talent B. Punnaiah in Hyderabad on Saturday. V. Chamundeswaranath (third from right) is also seen.

HYDERABAD

29 August 2020 22:33 IST

Punnaiah was selected to represent Hyderabad in under-19

Cricketer G. Hanuma Vihari formally presented an electric scooter to young cricketing talent B. Punnaiah at St. John’s Coaching Foundation here on Saturday.

The scooter, costing about ₹70,000, was presented to the young cricketer on behalf of former India junior selection committee chairman V. Chamundeswaranath, who actually donated it. In fact, Chamundi, former Andhra Ranji captain, spotted the talent and encouraged him to play in the HCA Leagues for New Blues team.

After impressing the selectors, Punnaiah was picked to represent Hyderabad in the under-19 grade.

Among those present on the occasion were Indian team fielding coach R. Sridhar, Mithali Raj’s personal coach R.S.R. Murthy and founder of St. John’s Foundation K. John Manoj.

“This young boy will go places if given the right kind of exposure and guidance,” Chamundi said on the occasion. “Coming from a poor family as his parents are daily wagers, Punnaiah has a nice easy action and the grit and determination to excel under trying circumstances,” he said.

John Manoj, who is also vice-president of HCA, appreciated Chamundi’s gesture reminding that the latter has reputation of helping many needy sportspersons before they made a mark and others lined up to bask in the success story.

“These kind of gestures help young talent and I am sure Punnaiah will go places,” he said.