Electric scooter presented to budding cricketer

Cricketer G. Hanuma Vihari formally presented an electric scooter to young cricketing talent B. Punnaiah at St. John’s Coaching Foundation here on Saturday.
The scooter, costing about ₹70,000, was presented to the young cricketer on behalf of former India junior selection committee chairman V. Chamundeswaranath, who actually donated it. In fact, Chamundi, former Andhra Ranji captain, spotted the talent and encouraged him to play in the HCA Leagues for New Blues team.
After impressing the selectors, Punnaiah was picked to represent Hyderabad in the under-19 grade.
Among those present on the occasion were Indian team fielding coach R. Sridhar, Mithali Raj’s personal coach R.S.R. Murthy and founder of St. John’s Foundation K. John Manoj.
“This young boy will go places if given the right kind of exposure and guidance,” Chamundi said on the occasion. “Coming from a poor family as his parents are daily wagers, Punnaiah has a nice easy action and the grit and determination to excel under trying circumstances,” he said.
John Manoj, who is also vice-president of HCA, appreciated Chamundi’s gesture reminding that the latter has reputation of helping many needy sportspersons before they made a mark and others lined up to bask in the success story.
“These kind of gestures help young talent and I am sure Punnaiah will go places,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath