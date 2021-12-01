Electric ride-sharing startup to expand

HYDERABAD

01 December 2021 20:24 IST

Fully electric ride-sharing startup Hala Mobility has launched its user application and with it announced plans to deploy 15,000 e-scooters over the next 12 months.

“Our proprietary AI/ML-enabled tech stack helped us scale up in the B2B space. Now we want to leverage it for our customers and create an infrastructure that improves the adaption and penetration of electric vehicles,” founder and CEO Srikanth Reddy said.

Besides deploying 15,000 e-two-wheelers, the plan is to be in six cities, he said in a release on launch of the app by Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan. With the app, customers can book ride, charging stations or service facilities. Hala is now offering single-seater e-bikes within closed campuses of the city.

A startup incubated at T-Hub under the Lab32 project, Hala said it would launch its service within the IIIT-Hyderabad campus in December. The service will be available free of cost for the next 3 months. The scooters are equipped with smart batteries and Hala intends to set up a few charging stations on the campus.

Mr. Ranjan said “the timing of Hala’s launch is apt [amid] the growing concern towards the environment in metropolitan cities. It is interesting that Hala decided to extend their services to EV vehicles irrespective of the brand they are associated with, which strengthens the ecosystem further.”