Electric delivery vehicles for e-commerce

AO EV Tech has entered the last mile delivery industry by offering services, software and a specially-designed electric delivery vehicle all bundled into one integrated solution called the DAO ZOR EV Integrated fleet Partner Programme. The DAO ZOR 405 is the first-of-its-kind specially-designed electric vehicle for delivery business across the country.

The programme provides specially-designed vehicles for e-commerce delivery, which can hold up to 225 kg of payload weight with a special side stand that holds the weight. These EVs can cover a daily average of 100 km on a single charge. DAO’s IOT protects the vehicle asset with remote vehicle disabling and tracking capabilities and additional skills.

Additional services include training and enabling city migrants with the right soft skills, providing accommodation and health care support, said a press release.