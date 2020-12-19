Electric cruise boats in Hussainsagar soon(with photo)

Hyderabad

19 December 2020 00:32 IST

Electric cruise boats in Hussainsagar soon

Tourism Minister V. Srinivas Goud on Friday paid a surprise visit to the boating facility at Hussainsagar and checked the work on two ultra-modern electric cruises that will set sail for joy run shortly. He went round the two cruises and expressed happiness that they will meet environmental norms. People can have birthday and other parties in the two-storied cruises, he said.

