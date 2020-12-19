Hyderabad

Electric cruise boats in Hussainsagar soon(with photo)

Tourism Minister V. Srinivas Goud on Friday paid a surprise visit to the boating facility at Hussainsagar and checked the work on two ultra-modern electric cruises that will set sail for joy run shortly. He went round the two cruises and expressed happiness that they will meet environmental norms. People can have birthday and other parties in the two-storied cruises, he said.

