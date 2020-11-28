Elector population dips in GHMC by 0.26%

For a city that has been officially growing by leaps and bounds, the decline of elector population by 19,694 is surprising

In four years, the elector population for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections has dipped by 0.26% and is likely to hold the key for the smooth conduct of the December 1 polls in the city.

For the February 2, 2016 GHMC elections, there were 74,23,980 electors on the EC rolls. For this year’s elections, the number of voters as on November 11, 2020, has dipped to 74,04,286. For a city that has been officially growing by leaps and bounds, the decline of elector population by 19,694 is surprising.

The dip in voter numbers has shown a yo-yo trend. The number of electors for the GHMC elections is lower than even the electors during the 2018 Assembly elections in Telangana. In the 24 Assembly constituency segments that constitute the GHMC limits, the electors were 77,57,745 for the 2018 elections. During the 2018 Assembly and 2019 General Elections, the deletion of voter names had led to trouble in polling booths across the city with many irate voters taking up the issue on social media, including badminton player Jwala Gutta.

This year, some citizens who have checked their names on the online portal of Election Commission of India have been shocked to find their names missing from the rolls.

“@ECISVEEPI applied for voter registration two months back and application approved three days back. End result I cannot use the same in current election. Simple question, how #GHMC election notification is released without conducting/completing pending voter enrolment process (sic),” tweeted Sangeeth Kumar on Wednesday.

Responding to a social media message about voter discrepancies raised by a political party, the GHMC electoral officer of Malakpet responded: “Our office has verified thoroughly. There is no such discrepancies in voter list as alleged. We have conducted political parties meeting on draft voter list on 10.11.2020. And no such objection was raised by any political party. Statutory time for Claims and objections for ward wise voter list was completed on 11.11.2020. And such claims cannot be considered now.”

In 2016, with just 46% of electors exercising their franchise, the margin of victory was wafer thin in nearly a dozen wards. In Jambagh, the AIMIM candidate won by just five votes against his TRS rival. In Goshamahal, the TRS candidate won against his BJP rival by 78 votes. In Champapet, the TRS candidate won by 146 votes. With decline of nearly 20,000 votes and innumerable deletions, the GHMC polling day may see high drama on the streets.