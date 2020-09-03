Elective OT of General Surgery ward of OGH accommodated

The issue of no elective surgeries in the General Surgery department of Osmania General Hospital (OGH) is partly resolved.
Superintendent of the government tertiary care hospital Dr. B. Nagender issued orders to accommodate the elective Operation Theatre (OT) of General Surgery ward in the Cardio Thoracic OT in Quli Qutb Shah block.
From July 17, elective surgeries under three departments: Surgical Gastroenterology, General Surgery and Orthopaedics, were kept on hold. Hundreds of patients from Telangana who needed surgeries, including removal of tumours and benign tumours from stomach or chest, were deprived of free medical service at OGH.
As Gandhi Hospital, another government tertiary care centre in the State, is converted into a COVID-19 centre, thousands of non-COVID patients rely on OGH for surgeries and other crucial medical services.
So patients who opted for the three departments in OGH had to wait indefinitely or shell out heavy amounts at private hospital.
However, junior doctors from the hospital said that more issues have to be resolved. “If post operative ward, all facilities in Acute Surgical Care, and elective OTs for Orthopaedics are not provided, we will boycott duties after September 8,” said Dr. P Rohith, president of Telangana Junior Doctors’ Association (T-JUDA), Osmania Medical College unit.
Dr. B. Nagender said that elective surgeries would resume from early next week. The junior doctors have also requested for better duty doctors’ rooms.
