Election for Warangal municipal ward on Jan. 9

The election notification for 44th ward of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) has been issued by Telangana State Election Commission (SEC).
The election is scheduled to be held on January 9 and the counting of votes polled will take place on January 11. The receipt of nominations will begin on December 27, according to the notification issued by the State Election Commissioner V. Nagi Reddy.
The last date for filing nominations is December 29 and the candidates can withdraw their nominations till December 31. The GWMC authorities formed an election cell recently to make arrangements for the poll.
The election is necessitated following the murder of sitting ward member Anisetti Murali of ruling TRS on July 13 at his residence at Kumarpalli in Hanamkonda by his rivals.
