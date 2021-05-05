Election of 7 ULB chiefs tomorrow

HYDERABAD

05 May 2021 20:36 IST

The State Election Commission (SEC) has issued the notification for holding indirect election to Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts of Greater Warangal and Khammam Municipal Corporations and chairperson and vice-chairperson posts of Siddipet, Achampet, Jadcherla, Nakrekal and Kothur municipalities. The election will be held on Friday.

State Election Commissioner C. Parthasarathi held a meeting here on Wednesday on the arrangements to be made for the indirect election to the urban local bodies’ (ULB) functionaries. The indirect elections would be held by following the Covid guidelines.

He stated that administration of oath to the directly elected ward members of the seven ULBs would conducted at 3 pm on May 7 and election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor to Warangal and Khammam Corporations and chairperson and vice-chairperson of five other municipalities at 3.30 pm on May 7.

In an order issued on Wednesday, Secretary of SEC M. Ashok Kumar stated that the SEC had also appointed observers to oversee the election process to the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor for the two corporations and chairperson and vice-chairperson for five other municipalities. The SEC has also issued guidelines for the conduct of indirect elections.

All those involved in the process, except the newly-elected ward members, of election to be held to the ULBs have to get tested for Covid-19 and attend the special meetings to be held for the purpose only with the negative report.