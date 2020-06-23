Elected to GHMC panel

HYDERABAD

23 June 2020 23:26 IST

Fifteen members have been unanimously elected to GHMC standing committee, which is set to meet on June 25. They are Aruna A., Kolanu Lakshmi, Gandham Jyothsna, Juweria Fatima, Mohd. Naseeruddin, B. Dhananjana Bai, Mohd. Majid Hussain, Mir Basith Ali, Mirza Mustafa Baig, Muta Padma Naresh, Srinivasa Rao Mudraboina, Sabitha Kishore, Sama Swapna, V.Sindhu, and Sunnam Raj Mohan. Advertising Advertising

Why you should pay for news - know more