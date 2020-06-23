Hyderabad

Elected to GHMC panel

Fifteen members have been unanimously elected to GHMC standing committee, which is set to meet on June 25. They are Aruna A., Kolanu Lakshmi, Gandham Jyothsna, Juweria Fatima, Mohd. Naseeruddin, B. Dhananjana Bai, Mohd. Majid Hussain, Mir Basith Ali, Mirza Mustafa Baig, Muta Padma Naresh, Srinivasa Rao Mudraboina, Sabitha Kishore, Sama Swapna, V.Sindhu, and Sunnam Raj Mohan.

