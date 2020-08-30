Hyderabad

Elderly woman’s body found on footpath

The body of an elderly woman, wrapped in a blanket, was found on the footpath near Lumbini Mall on Road No. 2 of Banjara Hills on Sunday.

Inspector N. Kalinga Rao said that around 2 p.m., a team was rushed to the spot after they were alerted. The woman was identified as Bhagirathi, 70, who may have died of COVID. She was suffering from fever for the last few days.

Her son Ramesh, a watchman, did not have money to do her last rites. So, he wrapped the body in a blanket and left it on the footpath, police said.

