Elderly woman stabbed to death by son-in-law in Hyderabad; case booked

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 06, 2022 23:16 IST

A woman in her 60s was allegedly stabbed to death by her son-in-law in Shalibanda police limits here on Sunday.

Vijayalakshmi breathed her last at her house, while accused Chandragupta, who was being prevented by the family members, fell down on a stone and suffered a head injury. He was shifted for treatment.

According to the police, Chandragupta bore grudge against his mother-in-law for standing between him and his wife, and sheltering her. For the past few months, he had stopped working, and the house was being maintained by his wife who started working at a garments store. The couple have two children.

Reportedly, the woman along with the children, following frequent arguments and his behaviour, left the house and shifted to her mother’s place. On Sunday around 3 p.m., Chandragupta who came to Vijayalakshmi’s place near Hanuman Temple and stabbed her with a knife he was carrying, causing severe bleeding.

Shahalibanda police registered the case and booked Chandragupta for murder.

