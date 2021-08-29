Hyderabad

Elderly woman found murdered

A senior citizen who was living alone at Mamidipally was allegedly murdered and her belongings stolen.

Though the murder took place on Saturday, it came to light only on Sunday.

Pahadishareef police identified the victim as Kaushik Shoba Rani (77), who was a resident Ranganayakula Colony. The victim’s children are married and live separately, and used to visit her regularly.

Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, one of her sons, Manoj Sharma, called her on her mobile but she did not answer. Alarmed at this, he requested his acquaintance living in the area to check on her.

The victim was found strangulated. A gold chain, documents like Aadhaar card, and bank passbooks were missing.

Police booked cases under sections 302 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code, and an investigation is in progress.


Comments
