Elderly woman dies after falling into lift shaft

A 67-year-old woman suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot after she slipped and fell in the shaft of an elevator at a function hall in Rajendra Nagar here on Wednesday evening.

The victim, identified as Kamalamma, a resident of Proddatur in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, along with other family members went to KK Convention Centre in the area to attend a marriage. “The function was on the third floor of a four-storey building and while returning, she pressed the lift button and opened the grill door, though the elevator was on the fourth floor. She did not notice the absence of the lift, as there was no light and stepped inside the shaft,” said Rajendra Nagar Assistant Commissioner of Police K Ashok Chakravarthy.

He said that the woman stepped in suspecting that the elevator on was the third floor and died on the spot. “There was no lift operator and the grill doors opened automatically,” police said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the family members, a case was registered against the management of KK Convention Centre and a probe is on.