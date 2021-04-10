Elderly couple found dead at home

Depression, loneliness believed to be reason for suicide

Driven to despair by loneliness and health problems associated with ageing, an elderly couple allegedly ended their lives in a suicide pact at Patwarigudem village in Dammapeta mandal around Friday midnight.

The couple, identified as D Nagabhushanam, 78, and Adilakshmi, 70, allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan at their home late in the night.

The elderly couple had been living alone at a house in their native village for the past few years. The couple is survived by three sons, all married and living with their families separately — two in the same village and another in Sattupalli town, sources said.

Police suspect that the elderly couple resorted to the extreme step owing to depression and age-related ailments. The Dammapeta police registered a case and are investigating.

[Roshini — Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000]