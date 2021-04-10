Hyderabad

Elderly couple found dead at home

Driven to despair by loneliness and health problems associated with ageing, an elderly couple allegedly ended their lives in a suicide pact at Patwarigudem village in Dammapeta mandal around Friday midnight.

The couple, identified as D Nagabhushanam, 78, and Adilakshmi, 70, allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan at their home late in the night.

The elderly couple had been living alone at a house in their native village for the past few years. The couple is survived by three sons, all married and living with their families separately — two in the same village and another in Sattupalli town, sources said.

Police suspect that the elderly couple resorted to the extreme step owing to depression and age-related ailments. The Dammapeta police registered a case and are investigating.

[Roshini — Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000]

