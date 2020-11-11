Elderly couple awaits news of son washed away in Musi

No trace of youth’s body 25 days after he disappeared into the swirling river waters

Shaik Mehtab saw the last of his son on a video clip. The video shot on a mobile phone showed Musi River in a swirling rage, carrying away his son, Shaik Amir, in its current. Twenty-year-old Amir’s head was a black speck, bobbing up and down along the flow before fading away, near Bahadurpura, about four kilometres from his home at Asad Baba Nagar in Kishanbagh.

“It was a Sunday, and my son who worked as a painter, took the day off. He came to me around 11.30 a.m., asking for ₹20. That was the last I saw him. At about 2 p.m., I got a call from his friends informing that he was washed away in Musi,” recalled his mother Khatija Begum, breaking down in sobs.

The incident was reported on October 18, when, after two intensive bouts of incessant rain, Hyderabad experienced severe inundation across various localities. Flood water was being released from the Himayatsagar reservoir into the Musi River downstream.

Mr.Mehtab recalls Amir went to the graveyard on the river bank to place flowers on his grandfather’s tomb. Nobody at the spot could clearly say what happened later, but only that within seconds, heavy inflows came into the river, and in the next blink, Amir was seen floating away. His knowledge of swimming was evidently not of much use.

The family is yet to find closure to the tragic occurrence. Twenty-five days after his disappearance, there is no trace of either him or his body. Complaints were made at Bahadurpura and Chaderghat Police Stations, but to no avail.

“I was working as a rickshaw-puller before I was operated on for a stomach problem. After staying in Osmania General Hospital for over a month , they said I should not pull rickshaw anymore. My son was the only breadwinner of the family. All my four daughters are married, and have their own families. Who will look after us in this old age,” asked Mehtab, who looks much older than his 55 years. The family has had no income since the day Amir was washed away, and is now panicking about payment of rent for the house they are staying in.

“There is no money to buy medicines for the old man either. We are in the midst of an ocean. No leader has visited us or offered any help,” wailed Amir’s mother.

Amir was not the only one to have been washed away in Musi. Two bodies were fished out from the river near Valigonda in the past 20 days. Valigonda police said the bodies were checked by their counterparts in Hyderabad, but could not be tallied with that of any missing person in their limits. Both were registered as unidentified bodies, and buried.

