‘Elderly Clinic’ services resume at PHCs

HYDERABAD

22 August 2021 00:06 IST

10-bed geriatric wards in all district hospitals being planned

‘Elderly Clinic’ services at Primary Health Centres (PHC) have resumed in Telangana. There was interruption in the services during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials in the Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare said that Thursdays at PHCs were dedicated to attending health issues of the elderly population.

“Apart from giving medicines and natural oils for common ailments that the elderly suffer from, we used to conduct wellness activities at the PHCs every Thursday. This used to serve as an opportunity for them to socialise with people of their age group. We have resumed the Elderly Clinics, but the number of patients is yet to pick up,” said an official.

Apart from continuing the services, the officials plan to open 10-bed geriatric wards in all district hospitals.

Elderly-friendly bathrooms and other facilities would be provided.

Senior officials of the Health department said like paediatrics speciality, there is a need for separate facilities and services for the geriatric population in whom health issues such as bone weakness are increasingly reported. “There are only a few geriatric centres in India. They can be attached with general medicine departments. Since the elderly population is increasing, there is a need to tailor medical services for them. A post-graduation course in geriatrics should be started,” said a senior official.

Additional professor and unit head of department of orthopaedics at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences, Cherukuri Nagesh said that from an orthopaedics point of view, a common issue faced by the elderly population is hip fracture. One of the reasons could be osteoporosis which can be addressed by consuming calcium-rich foods such as curd and milk. “Early fixing of fractures and early rehabilitation will give good results. Normally, such cases are brought quite late to the hospitals,” Dr Nagesh said.

He listed anti-skid floor tiles, adequate light in bathroom and supportive handles as safety precautions.

The World Senior Citizens Day was observed on Saturday (August 21).