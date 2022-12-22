Elaborate security plan for President’s visit to Ramappa temple

December 22, 2022 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - MULUGU

The district police have chalked out an elaborate security plan for President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to the 13th century Ramappa temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, at Palampet village in Telangana’s Mulugu district on December 28.

The security plan envisages a three-tier security arrangement for Ms. Murmu’s visit to the historic temple on Wednesday as part of her five-day tour of Telangana from December 26, sources said.

Superintendent of Police Sangram Singh G Patil on Thursday reviewed the security arrangements at Ramappa temple. The SP issued a slew of guidelines to the police officials concerned to conduct intense checks by the bomb detection and disposal squads at the temple and its surroundings.