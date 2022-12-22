  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elaborate security plan for President’s visit to Ramappa temple

December 22, 2022 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - MULUGU

The Hindu Bureau

The district police have chalked out an elaborate security plan for President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to the 13th century Ramappa temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, at Palampet village in Telangana’s Mulugu district on December 28.

The security plan envisages a three-tier security arrangement for Ms. Murmu’s visit to the historic temple on Wednesday as part of her five-day tour of Telangana from December 26, sources said.

Superintendent of Police Sangram Singh G Patil on Thursday reviewed the security arrangements at Ramappa temple. The SP issued a slew of guidelines to the police officials concerned to conduct intense checks by the bomb detection and disposal squads at the temple and its surroundings.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.