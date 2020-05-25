Elaborate arrangements at RGIA

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, GAD Secretary Vikas Raj and other senior officials inspecting the arrangements at the RGIA on Monday.

Hyderabad

25 May 2020 23:52 IST

No stipulation of 14-day quarantine period for those without any symptoms

The State government has made elaborate arrangements for screening the passengers moving in and out of the city through the international airport.

Thermal scanners as well as the hand-held machines had been deployed to check temperature of the passengers while sensors had been installed at various places for scanning passengers for possible coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms. The arrangements follow the Central government's decision to allow operation of domestic flights from Monday after a gap of two months.

The number of flights that arrived/departed were not up to expected levels on the day one. Passengers complained about the unannounced cancellation of flights. .

Advertising

Advertising

But Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said the number is expected to increase from Tuesday. All arrangements were made to avoid inconvenience to passengers moving in and out of the city.

The Chief Secretary along with GAD Secretary Vikas Raj and other senior officials visited the airport and inspected the arrangements there.

Accompanied by the GHIAL officers, he checked the arrival/departure terminals of domestic flights as well as the facilities that are put in place at the international terminal.

Mr. Somesh Kumar said passengers were being screened for temperature at the entrance itself. While those without any symptoms were allowed to board the flights, standard protocols were being followed in case of those detected with symptoms.

Mobile App mandatory

There was no stipulation of 14-day quarantine period for those without any symptoms. Having the Aarogya Setu mobile App had been made mandatory for all the passengers.

The airport premises had been made contact-free as part of the precautions and sensors were installed at vantage points to minimise human interference on the premises.