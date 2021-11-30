eInfochips to raise headcount

About 100 are likely to be recruited over the next six months

Product engineering and semiconductor design services provider eInfochips plans to hire around 250 engineers for its Hyderabad design centre by FY-2023.

Of them, about 100 are likely to be recruited over the next six months by the company, which has a headcount of 50 in the city. The hiring will be primarily focused on silicon design, verification and physical design, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Arrow Electronics said in a release on Tuesday.

The expansion of the Hyderabad facility is to cater to the growing customer demand. eInfochips was previously working from a co-working space in the HiTec City area, but since the pandemic hit, it had switched to a remote working mode. It is looking to resuming work from office in either the first or second quarter of 2022.

“eInfochips, as part of Arrow, wants to accelerate growth further with an expanded and diverse talent pool. The Hyderabad design centre will add to our global capabilities of ASIC and FPGA design, verification and validation and backend (physical design / DFT) for our clients,” said Sumit Sethi, chief operating officer.

eInfochips is also looking to set up ODCs in tier-II cities in India. Some of the other cities on the radar include Kochi, Coimbatore and Bhubaneshwar.