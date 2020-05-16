Eighth Vande Bharat flight lands in Hyderabad airport

The Hyderabad International Airport Facilitates the Vande Bharat Evacuation Flights

HYDERABAD

16 May 2020 14:26 IST

The Hyderabad International Airport handled its eighth Vande Bharat Arrivals Evacuation Flight on on Saturday. An Air India AI 1839 flight from Newark (USA) via Delhi landed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at 03:14 am with 121 passengers.

All arriving passengers were serviced through the fully sanitized International Arrivals of the Main Passenger Terminal, informed an official spokesperson.

To facilitate the arriving passengers and aircraft crew, the Hyderabad International Airport has kept the international arrivals and the entire stretch right from the aerobridge to the arrivals ramp fully sanitized and fumigated.

All arriving passengers and aircraft crew were brought out from the aircraft in a batch of 20-25 persons each. Each passenger/crew was screened by the thermal cameras positioned at the aerobridge exit under supervision of the Airport Health officials (APHO).

After the health screening of passengers, CISF personnel in their protective gears escorted the group of passengers to immigration clearance.

Glass shields were provided at each manned immigration counter to avoid any personal contact between the passengers and Immigration officers. Each counter had specified social distancing norms in place.

The concerned airline, their ground Handling Staff and airport personnel were available to guide the passengers and to enforce the social distancing norms.

Every baggage was sanitized by the disinfection tunnel integrated to the baggage belt as arranged by the airport. The baggage trolleys were kept fully sanitized for passengers’ use.

As per the govt’s norm the passengers were taken for mandatory 14-day quarantine at the designated locations in the city.

The GMR-led airport has handled eight Vande Bharat evacuation flights receiving over 1,200 Indian nationals stranded in various countries including USA, Kuwait, UAE, UK, Phillipines, and Malaysia.

It also handled 12 departures evacuation flights serving close to 1,000 foreign nationals who were repatriated by various special relief flights from Hyderabad city to the countries viz. the UK, the UAE, the US, Kenya and Germany.