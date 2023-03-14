Eighth edition of RaceFor7 to be held on March 19

March 14, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated March 16, 2023 11:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

To commemorate World Rare Disease Day, the Organisation for Rare Diseases India (ORDI) will be holding the 8th edition of ‘RaceFor7’ on March 19 at People’s Plaza, Necklace Road. RaceFor7 is an annual seven-kilometre walk/run/cycle event symbolising 7,000 rare diseases. The event is open to the general public too and will see participation from rare disease patients and their families.

Besides Hyderabad, the event will be held in 12 other cities across the country. We are thrilled to bring RaceFor7 back to an in-person event after conducting the event virtually for the last two years due to the pandemic, said Prasanna Kumar Shirol, co-founder and executive director, ORDI.

Rare diseases are a group of 7,000 diseases that affect more than 300 million people worldwide. Raising awareness about rare diseases is essential since these diseases are often so rare, they can be difficult to diagnose by different clinicians and people diagnosed with the disease may have trouble finding appropriate medical care, added Dr Ashwin Dalal, Head, Diagnostics Division, Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics.

